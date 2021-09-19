Menu
Franklin "Red" CARTER
1922 - 2021
BORN
1922
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Ave
Kenmore, NY
CARTER - Franklin "Red"
Born May 16, 1922, died September 8, 2021, of Cortland, NY, formerly of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved husband of the late Marion (Marsh) Carter. Dear father of Gary (Cheryl Gawronski) Carter of Felton, DE and Dennis (Betty Tondera) Carter of McDonough, NY. Loving grandfather of Thomas (Jen), Matthew (Erica), Adam (Kelly), Charles (Jenn) and the late David Carter. Great-grandfather of Myra, Bennett, Violet, Liam, Noah, Anthony, Lilyanna and Laurel Rose. Graveside Services in Acacia Park Cemetery were held privately. Please share your condolences with the family online at www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
