McCLELLAN - Franklin D., Sr.

Of Cheektowaga, August 29, 2020. Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a gathering in Franklin's memory at God's Temple of Grace, 42 Haven St., Buffalo, Saturday from 12 Noon - 1 PM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Mr. McClellan was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 6, 2020.