DELANO - Franklin A.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, September 4, 2021. Dearest father of Tanya S. (Anthony) Brancato, Dawn M. (Richard) Mailand, Maria Delano, Megan and John; grandfather of Christian and Alaina; son of the late Franklin R. and Esther A. (Czapski) Delano; brother of Paul Delano (Lynn Guzzetta), Glen (Cheryl) Delano, Jeffrey Delano, Michael Delano and Susan (Douglas) Silvestro; also survived by nieces and nephews; former husband of Cathy Clement. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Delano was a US Army veteran. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your memories and condolences with the family online at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 5, 2021.