LESEFSKE - Franklin R.

Age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Gowanda, the son of the late Frank and Edna (Peters) Lesefske. Mr. Lesefske was a self-employed Contractor in Gowanda and built many homes in the area, continuing his father's legacy. He also owned and operated Franklin's Ice Cream Shop in Gowanda. He was an avid outdoorsman with quite the gift of gab. He enjoyed skiing at the family chalet at HoliMont in Ellicottville and helped start his sons' Maple Glen Sugar House business. He is survived by three sons, Paul (Sue Martin) Lesefske, Dana Lesefske, and Matthew (Kim) Lesefske and two daughters, Amy (Dave) Kornand, Michelle Wild and nine grandchildren, Danielle, Kelly, Mallory, Sophia, Harrison, Matthew and Chase and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Richard C. Lesefske. Friends may call at the MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and limited occupancy observed. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Dept.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 2, 2021.