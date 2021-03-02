LESEFSKE - Franklin R. Age 80, passed away peacefully Saturday, February 27, 2021. He was born in Gowanda, the son of the late Frank and Edna (Peters) Lesefske. Mr. Lesefske was a self-employed Contractor in Gowanda and built many homes in the area, continuing his father's legacy. He also owned and operated Franklin's Ice Cream Shop in Gowanda. He was an avid outdoorsman with quite the gift of gab. He enjoyed skiing at the family chalet at HoliMont in Ellicottville and helped start his sons' Maple Glen Sugar House business. He is survived by three sons, Paul (Sue Martin) Lesefske, Dana Lesefske, and Matthew (Kim) Lesefske and two daughters, Amy (Dave) Kornand, Michelle Wild and nine grandchildren, Danielle, Kelly, Mallory, Sophia, Harrison, Matthew and Chase and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a brother Richard C. Lesefske. Friends may call at the MENTLEY FUNERAL HOME, INC., 105 East Main Street in Gowanda, NY on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 from 4-7 PM. Funeral services will be held Thursday, March 4, 2021 at 11 AM at the Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, masks will be required and limited occupancy observed. Burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Gowanda Volunteer Fire Dept.
We are very sorry for your loss. Your families are in our thoughts and prayers.
Jack & Katherine Tornabene
March 8, 2021
I offer my sincere condolences to all of you during this difficult time. I have fond memories of working at Franklin's Ice Cream to more recent of your Dad playing cards at the Church card parties and always stopping into the kitchen to say hello and to get caught up on family life...he will be sadly missed.
Tina(Fuller) Kron
March 3, 2021
My deepest sympathies for the family, he was a very nice man who did a lot for our hometown. May you all find peace during this time.
Kelly Gurney
March 3, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with the entire family during this time of loss. Franklin had an infectious laugh that could light up a room. One of my fondest memories.
Debra Maitland
Family
March 2, 2021
Dana my sympathy to you and your family at your loss. God Bless.
Lee Wohlhueter
March 2, 2021
Ellie, Amy, Paul, Shelly, Dana and Matt- so sorry for your loss. Some of my best memories growing up were with your family and of course Franklin´s Restaurant. My very first job. Franklin was quite the character! You are all in my thoughts and prayers.