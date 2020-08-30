ROGGER - Franklin W.
Of Orchard Park, NY. August 23, 2020. Beloved husband of Edna M. (Conlon) Rogger; dearest father of Jean L. (NinAndre) Bogue and Laura A. (Thomas) McLeod; grandfather of Joelle (Ryan) Ward; Tyler (Meaghan) Cranston; Micah and Alana Bogue; great-grandfather of Micah, Grace and Patience; brother of Diana (late Roger) VanAlstyne. Also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Mr. Rogger was an US Army veteran, who served in the Army Engineering Corps. Arrangements by: ERIE COUNTY CREMATION SERVICE, 824-6435. Please share your condolences at: www.eriecountycremationservice.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.