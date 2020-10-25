Menu
Franziska HONDZINSKI
HONDZINSKI - Franziska
(nee Dachs)
October 18, 2020, of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved wife of the late Julius "Joe" Hondzinski; cherished mother of Dave (Paula) Hondzinski, Deborah Benson and Lynda (Sam) Guido; adored grandmother of Jennifer (Steve), Brian (Molly), Jason, Eric (Jeneen), Danielle (Anthony) and Kristen (Dave); great-grandmother of Dominic, Rhea, James, Kylee and Alex; mother-in-law of Bruce Benson; sister of Resi (Willie) Penker; survived by nieces, nephews and by her fur-buddy, Willie. A private Funeral Service was held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by the BARRON-MILLER FUNERAL HOME, INC.


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 25, 2020.
