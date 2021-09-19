Menu
Fraser M. "Mitch" MOONEY
MOONEY - Fraser M. "Mitch"
April 30, 2020, at the age of 91, died after a lengthy illness, husband of Lucile K. (Vahldieck) and the late Lois (Wilson) Mooney; father of Scott (Nott) Mooney, Kimberley (late John) Wroblewski, Fraser (Kevin Guyer) Mooney, James (Frances) Vahldieck and Jane (Juha) Nopanen; grandfather of six, great-grandfather of two; brother of Robert, Thomas, late Daniel Mooney and Charlann Duffy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Christ United Methodist Church in Amherst, September 25, at 11 AM. If desired, donations in Mitch's name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or to Christ United Methodist Church. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences with the family at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
25
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Christ United Methodist Church
Amherst, NY
Sissy Tom and I remember all good times and laughs we had at SFD We hope you are doing well Tom and I will not be able to attend due to health issues for both of us please know that wel we be thinking of you and the family. All our love Kathy
Kathy Tom Oliver
Friend
September 19, 2021
