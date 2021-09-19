MOONEY - Fraser M. "Mitch"
April 30, 2020, at the age of 91, died after a lengthy illness, husband of Lucile K. (Vahldieck) and the late Lois (Wilson) Mooney; father of Scott (Nott) Mooney, Kimberley (late John) Wroblewski, Fraser (Kevin Guyer) Mooney, James (Frances) Vahldieck and Jane (Juha) Nopanen; grandfather of six, great-grandfather of two; brother of Robert, Thomas, late Daniel Mooney and Charlann Duffy. Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service at Christ United Methodist Church in Amherst, September 25, at 11 AM. If desired, donations in Mitch's name may be made to the Alzheimers Foundation or to Christ United Methodist Church. Arrangements by PERNA, DENGLER, ROBERTS FUNERAL HOME. Please share condolences with the family at www.denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 19, 2021.