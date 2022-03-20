Menu
Fred H. BATES Jr.
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
885 Niagara Falls Boulevard
Amherst, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Mar, 25 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
BATES - Fred H. Jr.
Of Getzville, entered into rest March 16, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (nee Osinski) Bates; devoted father of Kathleen Dillon and the late Bruce Bates; cherished grandfather of Melinda and Matthew Dillon; loving son of the late Fred H. and Gladys Bates, Sr.; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Acacia Park Cemetery. Fred was a United States Navy Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Catholic Church
1700 N. French Rd, Getzville, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Amherst Chapel (Northtowns Chapel)
Mr. Bates was a great friend to my parents and a big part of my childhood. He loved to have fun and always had a smile on his face. I loved seeing him walk in the parades in Williamsville and he will be surely missed by many.
Brad Schutz
Friend
March 23, 2022
It is a sad day when you read about people you knew when you were growing up as a kid, AS i remember FRED as he was a good friend to my family those days, May He Rest in Peace. GOD BLESS.
William J Brainard
March 22, 2022
