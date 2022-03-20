BATES - Fred H. Jr.Of Getzville, entered into rest March 16, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Ruth M. (nee Osinski) Bates; devoted father of Kathleen Dillon and the late Bruce Bates; cherished grandfather of Melinda and Matthew Dillon; loving son of the late Fred H. and Gladys Bates, Sr.; also survived by family and friends. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place in St. Pius X Catholic Church, 1700 N. French Rd., Getzville on Friday morning at 10 o'clock (please assemble at church). Inurnment Acacia Park Cemetery. Fred was a United States Navy Veteran. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Please share your online condolences at