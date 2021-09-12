FISHER - Fred W. "Buck"
Age 98, a lifelong resident of Tonawanda, on September 8, 2021. He was an avid train collector and loved spending time with his family. Fred spent 32 years as a tool and die maker for Spaulding Fibre Co. Devoted husband to his late wife Rose Fisher (nee Barrett). Father to the late Russel Fisher, and grandfather to the late Kyle Fisher and Lennon Foels. Fred will be missed by his children Linda Foels, Gregory (Cathy) Fisher, Brian (Janice) Fisher, Karen (David) Dalke, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Fisher. Survived by 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call at Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, 37 Adam St. in Tonawanda, on Monday, September 13th from 4p-6p. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 6p. Private interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.