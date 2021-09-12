Menu
Fred W. "Buck" FISHER
FUNERAL HOME
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street
Tonawanda, NY
FISHER - Fred W. "Buck"
Age 98, a lifelong resident of Tonawanda, on September 8, 2021. He was an avid train collector and loved spending time with his family. Fred spent 32 years as a tool and die maker for Spaulding Fibre Co. Devoted husband to his late wife Rose Fisher (nee Barrett). Father to the late Russel Fisher, and grandfather to the late Kyle Fisher and Lennon Foels. Fred will be missed by his children Linda Foels, Gregory (Cathy) Fisher, Brian (Janice) Fisher, Karen (David) Dalke, and daughter-in-law Cynthia Fisher. Survived by 18 grandchildren and 34 great-grandchildren. Friends and family may call at Fretthold & Hamp Funeral Home, 37 Adam St. in Tonawanda, on Monday, September 13th from 4p-6p. A memorial service will follow, beginning at 6p. Private interment at Elmlawn Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdandHamp.com


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
13
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
Sep
13
Memorial service
6:00p.m.
Fretthold & Hamp Cremation & Funeral Services
37 Adam Street, Tonawanda, NY
To The Fisher Family: Please accept our deepest sympathy on the loss of your Father. Such a wonderful man.
Jeremiah & MaryAnn Hassett
September 13, 2021
