Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Fred J. HANANIA Sr.
FUNERAL HOME
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive
Tonawanda, NY
HANANIA - Fred J., Sr.
March 9, 2021, age 87. Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Giardina) Hanania; devoted father of Fred J. (Christine) Hanania, Jr., Michelle (Jeffrey) Rickan and the late Angela (late Yusuf) Hanania; loving "Sedo" of Andrea, Valerie (Tom), Elise (Eric), Fred, III (Kaylee), Ibrahim (Chandra), Jacquelyn, Charissa (Zach), Jordan (Travis) and Jenna (Sam); cherished great-grandfather of Joseph, Hailey, Hannah, Norah, Jude, Brycen, Amiyah, Simone, Zoey, Miles and Ivy; dear brother of six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Dr., Buffalo, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. If so desired, memorials may be made in Fred's memory to Kid's Escaping Drugs at https://ked.org/. Share memories and condolences on Fred's Tribute Page at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Tonawanda Chapel
2600 Sheridan Drive, Tonawanda, NY
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
St. John the Baptist Church (Kenmore)
1085 Englewood Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home- Tonawanda Chapel
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
5 Entries
So sorry for the the loss of Fred he was a unique man with a good heart.
Thomas Vaughan
March 14, 2021
Condolences to your family for your loss. It was a great pleasure having you as our neighbor for so many years. Your smile and conversation will be sorely missed.
Jim and Michelle Sobieski
March 13, 2021
Fred Jr and family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to your family for comfort and peace. God bless.
Brian Evans
March 13, 2021
Steve Foley Law Firm
March 13, 2021
Thoughts and Prayers to the family. Fred was a great man. God Bless
MARK GRISANTI
March 13, 2021
Showing 1 - 5 of 5 results