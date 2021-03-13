HANANIA - Fred J., Sr.
March 9, 2021, age 87. Beloved husband of Concetta (nee Giardina) Hanania; devoted father of Fred J. (Christine) Hanania, Jr., Michelle (Jeffrey) Rickan and the late Angela (late Yusuf) Hanania; loving "Sedo" of Andrea, Valerie (Tom), Elise (Eric), Fred, III (Kaylee), Ibrahim (Chandra), Jacquelyn, Charissa (Zach), Jordan (Travis) and Jenna (Sam); cherished great-grandfather of Joseph, Hailey, Hannah, Norah, Jude, Brycen, Amiyah, Simone, Zoey, Miles and Ivy; dear brother of six siblings; also survived by many nieces and nephews. The family will be present Sunday from 2-6 PM at the (Tonawanda Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2600 Sheridan Dr. (at Parker Blvd.). Family and friends are invited Monday at 9:30 AM to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at St. John the Baptist Church, 1085 Englewood Dr., Buffalo, NY 14223. Please assemble at church. Interment to be held privately. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that Face Coverings and six foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. If so desired, memorials may be made in Fred's memory to Kid's Escaping Drugs at https://ked.org/
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 13, 2021.