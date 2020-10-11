Menu
Fred J. KUBASAK
KUBASAK - Fred J.
Of Cheektowaga, NY, October 6th, 2020, at age 91. Beloved husband of the late Rita (Riley); loving father of Carolyn (Jim) Nelson and Catherine Diaz; father-in-law of David Diaz; devoted grandfather of Adam, Fred and Lexie; great-grandfather of Marciano, Sebastian and Lucci; dear brother of the late Adeline Mocny and Dorothy Wagoner; also survived by nieces and nephews. Private Funeral Services were held by the family. Interment Forest Lawn Cemetery. Fred was a member of Niagara Frontier Post #1041. Please share online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.
