Fred KIRISITS
KIRISITS - Fred
September 13, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Husband of the late Gloria (nee Schifferle); dear father of Mary Ann Kirisits, Fred (Lisa) Kirisits and Susan M. (Charles) Creighton; grandfather of Jason, Lucy, Patrick and the late Erik; great-grandfather of Marissa and Griffin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday at 8:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, and in St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Thursday, 4-8 PM. Face masks will be required in the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
Jane Vergara
Family
September 17, 2021
Fred, Mary Ann and Sue, My condolences on the loss of your father, he was a sweet man with always a kind word. Although I have not seen him in many years I will always remyhim fondly. I wish you all peace during this difficult time. Take comfort in him being reunited with your mother.
Erin Kelley
Family
September 15, 2021
