KIRISITS - Fred
September 13, 2021, of West Seneca, NY. Husband of the late Gloria (nee Schifferle); dear father of Mary Ann Kirisits, Fred (Lisa) Kirisits and Susan M. (Charles) Creighton; grandfather of Jason, Lucy, Patrick and the late Erik; great-grandfather of Marissa and Griffin; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services Friday at 8:45 AM from the SIECK, MAST & LESLIE FUNERAL HOME, 250 Orchard Park Rd., West Seneca, 825-5205, and in St. Martin of Tours Church at 9:30 AM. Relatives and friends are invited to attend. Family will be present at the funeral home Thursday, 4-8 PM. Face masks will be required in the funeral home. Interment in Mt. Calvary Cemetery. Please share condolences at www.sieckandmastfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2021.