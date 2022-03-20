PRICE - Fred A.

Of Tonawanda, Fred passed peacefully on March 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family members, at home, as he wished. Son of the late Cloyd and Evelyn (Portzline) Price. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Kathy (nee O'Neill); beloved father of Pamela (Tony), Fred (Suzanne), Daniel (Joanne), Marty (Jennifer), Tina and Erin; loving grandfather to Sean, Mary, Kayla, Devan, Cory, PJ, Dylan, Aiden and Hunter. Fred also left behind many great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, sisters and brothers. Fred had a long career as a motor equipment operator for the Village of Kenmore D.P.W., before his retirement. His family was the most important thing in his life, and he devoted himself to them and his dogs, Sage and Samson. Though he will be missed dearly, our hearts are lifted by knowing he is no longer suffering and is with his loved ones in Heaven. Private Funeral Services will be held by the family. Arrangements by the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME.







Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 20, 2022.