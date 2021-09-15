So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. As a big hockey fan in the early 70s (when I was in my early teens), I was a fan of your dad's. Even though I was born and raised in the Phila. area, I followed the Bruins. Your dad had one of the hardest slapshots in the league at that time. One game in particular against the St' Louis Blues, he was plying the point on a power play and took a slap shot. Phil Esposito deflected the shot and it struck Jacques Plante at the top of his mask. Plante went down and was out cold. From a deflected shot. I'll never forget that game. He was a very classy player. May he rest in peace.

Stephen Gerace, Newtown Square, PA Other November 16, 2021