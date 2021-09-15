STANFIELD - Fred
"Steady Freddy"
September 13. 2021. Beloved husband of the late Anita M. (nee. Lavasseur) Stanfield; loving father of Dean F. (Amy) Stanfield and Jill D. (Andy) Eckert; adored grandfather of Tyler, Jordyn, Drew, Jack and Kyla; brother of Jack (Trina), Joe, Vic (Carol) , Paul (Cathy), the late Gordy and the late Jim (Linda); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 15, 2021.