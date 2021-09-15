Menu
Fred "Steady Freddy" STANFIELD
STANFIELD - Fred
"Steady Freddy"
September 13. 2021. Beloved husband of the late Anita M. (nee. Lavasseur) Stanfield; loving father of Dean F. (Amy) Stanfield and Jill D. (Andy) Eckert; adored grandfather of Tyler, Jordyn, Drew, Jack and Kyla; brother of Jack (Trina), Joe, Vic (Carol) , Paul (Cathy), the late Gordy and the late Jim (Linda); also survived by nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be held privately. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. Arrangements by the (Amherst Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com.


So sorry to hear of your dad's passing. As a big hockey fan in the early 70s (when I was in my early teens), I was a fan of your dad's. Even though I was born and raised in the Phila. area, I followed the Bruins. Your dad had one of the hardest slapshots in the league at that time. One game in particular against the St' Louis Blues, he was plying the point on a power play and took a slap shot. Phil Esposito deflected the shot and it struck Jacques Plante at the top of his mask. Plante went down and was out cold. From a deflected shot. I'll never forget that game. He was a very classy player. May he rest in peace.
Stephen Gerace, Newtown Square, PA
Other
November 16, 2021
Fred was a great friend to many people, Joan and I are happy we were one of them. He also was great ambassador for Buffalo and the world of hockey. Old hockey players never die they just skate on high ice for a better coach . Fred RIP
Joan & Nelson Fischer
Friend
October 6, 2021
Thanks for 55 years of great memories.
Mickey stimac
Friend
September 27, 2021
I´m so lucky to have spent time with this man! Fred was always so welcoming & always made me feel special.One of my more recent experiences was in EVL(4th of July wknd) a game of left/right/center with Jill, Andy&others who love him.It was so fun! We laughed alot.As Fred would have it.I will miss him.My sincere condolences.
Renee
September 18, 2021
We are so saddened and heartbroken to hear of Fred's passing He was a gentleman and a joy to be in his company. May God guide through these difficult times and may all Fred's memories be eternal Lovingly Sal & Jeanne Salvatore
william & Jeanne Salvatore
September 17, 2021
Thanks for the fond hockey memories Fred. You played the game when the NHL had integrity. RIP.
Karl P.
September 17, 2021
Love you uncle Freddy forever and always. Gonna miss you every single day.
Christina
September 17, 2021
Thanks Freddie for being my racquetball partner , many years great memories. It was an honor to be your friend.Condolences to the family .
Dave Przepasniak
Friend
September 15, 2021
It was always great fun to be with you and Anita. Rest In peace Fred . .
Jim and Gerry Keefe
September 15, 2021
When the door opened at Libation Station and the smiling faces of Fred and Anita entered, the were greeted by all the customers and staff. Their big personalities lit up the room. We loved listening to Fred´s hockey memories and how his team members loved and respected him so much. Fred was not only a great hockey player, he was an even greater person. We will miss you Fred. Rest In Peace with Anita. Would have loved to lift a glass with you just one more time.
Kathie and Bobby Shero
September 15, 2021
Our deepest sympathies. So very sorry for your loss. May he RIP. GOD BLESS
Mary Ann & Rick Semonian
September 15, 2021
Condolences to the Stanfield family. Freddie was a great guy.
George Hulme
September 15, 2021
Dear Dean, Amy and Stanfield family, Our deepest sympathies for your loss of your beloved father and grandfather. May you be surrounded in peace and love during this difficult time.
Donna & Rob Hill and Family
September 15, 2021
My deepest condolences Jill and Dean. Your parents were what God intended friends and neighbors to be. Good people.
Teresa Spiller
September 15, 2021
