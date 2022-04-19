Menu
Fred A. STEWART
UPCOMING SERVICE
Mass of Christian Burial
Apr, 21 2022
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
STEWART - Fred A.
April 17, 2022, on Easter Sunday, of Amherst, at age 90. Beloved husband of 62 years to Mary (nee Vanderburgh) Stewart; devoted father of Frederick (Victoria) Stewart and Amy (Larry) Snider; loving grandfather of Nicole (Wesley) Stackhouse, Bradley (Nicole) Stewart and David Snider; brother-in-law of Eileen (Laurence, PhD) Franz and the late Leonard (Eileen) Vanderburgh; also survived by nieces and nephews. No prior visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, 10:00 AM at St. Pius X Church, 1700 North French Rd., Getzville. Interment to follow at WNY Veterans Cemetery. Arrangements by AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., (716) 836-6500. Share condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 19, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
21
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Pius X Church
1700 North French Rd., Getzville, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
