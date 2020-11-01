Menu
Fred STODDARD
STODDARD - Fred
Of Mesa, Arizona, formally of Grand Island entered into rest on October 28th, 2020. Survived by beloved wife Janeene (née Phanco); sons Paul (Lisa), Phil (Jill) and daughter Amy (Wylie); loving brother to Tom Stoddard (Mary), Noreen Walker (Jerre) and the late Jerry Stoddard (Jane); grandfather to ten grandchildren and five great- grandchildren. After serving his country in the US Army, Fred was self employed as a tool provider for over 40 years in the WNY area. Retirement brought Fred much joy traveling the world with wife and friends often saying "it's been a good ride!" In lieu of visitation, a May 9th Service Memorial is being planned. Share condolences at www.kaiserfuneral.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
GUEST BOOK
