Freda KIJANKA
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KIJANKA - Freda (nee Utnik)
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, September 06, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Kenneth (Karen), Diane (John) Kubala, Gary (Joanne), John (Margaret Papa), Michael (Cheryl Murphy), and Robert Kijanka; devoted baci of Christain, Norvyn, Julianne, Kelly, Kourtney, Kristopher, Kevin, Kristin, Ari, Kaitlin, Kyla, Benjamin, Steven, Kamryn and Jordin; great- grandmother of Trevor, Holden, Peyton, Emerson, Reagan and Harper; dear sister of Adele (late Phil) Podkowa and the late Lottie (Ted) Sciog), Irene (Frank) Domaracki, Henry (Dorothy) Utnik, Wanda (Richard) Piontek, Charlotte (John) Mycek, Casey (Jane) Utnik, Helen (Stanley) Osiadlo, Eugene (Angie) Utnik and Richard (Ceil) Utnik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial at Assumption Church, 435 Amherst St., Saturday, October 16, 2021 at 9:30 AM. Please assemble at Church. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Dominican Nuns, 2734 Seminary Rd., SE, Newark, Ohio 43056, attention Sr. Bernadette Marie. Please share your online condolences at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 10, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
16
Mass of Christian Burial
9:30a.m.
Assumption Church
435 Amherst St., NY
