Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Freda KIJANKA
FUNERAL HOME
Kolano Funeral Home
396 Amherst Street
Buffalo, NY
KIJANKA - Freda (nee Utnik)
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Kenneth (Karen), Diane (John) Kubala, Gary (Joanne), John (Margaret Papa), Michael (Cheryl Murphy), and Robert Kijanka; devoted baci of Christain, Norvyn, Julianne, Kelly, Kourtney, Kristopher, Kevin, Kristin, Ari, Kaitlin, Kyla, Benjamin, Steven, Kamryn and Jordin; great-grandmother of Trevor, Holden, Peyton, Emerson, Reagan and Harper; dear sister of Adele (late Phil) Podkowa and the late Lottie (Ted) Sciog), Irene (Frank) Domaracki, Henry (Dorothy) Utnik, Wanda (Richard) Piontek, Charlotte (John) Mycek, Casey (Jane) Utnik, Helen (Stanley) Osiadlo, Eugene (Angie) Utnik and Richard (Ceil) Utnik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Dominican Nuns, 2734 Seminary Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43056, attention Sr. Bernadette Marie. Please share memories and condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Kolano Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Ken, Gary & Joanne, Again such a tragedy for your family. My deepest condolences to all of you on this most recent loss.
Betty Tryjankowski
September 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results