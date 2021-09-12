KIJANKA - Freda (nee Utnik)
Of Phoenix, AZ, formerly of Buffalo, NY, September 6, 2021, at age 87. Beloved wife of the late Richard; loving mother of Kenneth (Karen), Diane (John) Kubala, Gary (Joanne), John (Margaret Papa), Michael (Cheryl Murphy), and Robert Kijanka; devoted baci of Christain, Norvyn, Julianne, Kelly, Kourtney, Kristopher, Kevin, Kristin, Ari, Kaitlin, Kyla, Benjamin, Steven, Kamryn and Jordin; great-grandmother of Trevor, Holden, Peyton, Emerson, Reagan and Harper; dear sister of Adele (late Phil) Podkowa and the late Lottie (Ted) Sciog), Irene (Frank) Domaracki, Henry (Dorothy) Utnik, Wanda (Richard) Piontek, Charlotte (John) Mycek, Casey (Jane) Utnik, Helen (Stanley) Osiadlo, Eugene (Angie) Utnik and Richard (Ceil) Utnik; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Funeral Services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be in Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Dominican Nuns, 2734 Seminary Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43056, attention Sr. Bernadette Marie. Please share memories and condolences online at www.KOLANOFUNERALHOME.com
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 12, 2021.