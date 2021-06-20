FLERON - Frederic Josef Jr.
Longtime Buffalo resident, died peacefully on June 2, 2021, in Westfield, MA. Beloved husband and best friend for almost 37 years of Kimberly A. (Kim) Kerns; loving father of Julian Fleron (m. Kris Hedblom) and Ingeri Eaton (m. Earkiel Eaton, Jr.); devoted son of the late Frederic J. Fleron, Sr. and the late Esther Redfern (nee Adams) Fleron; survived by Julian and Ingeri's mother Lou Jean Fleron, grandchildren and great-grandchildren K.C. Fisher, Addie Fleron, Jacob Fleron, Nikko Diaz, and Kataleya Hunt and by many other in-laws, out-laws and friends who loved him. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Feeding America, the World Central Kitchen and/or your local Blood Bank as you are able. Condolences may be made at https://www.forastierefuneralhome.com/tributes/Frederic-Fleron
Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.