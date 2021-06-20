Menu
Frederic Josef FLERON Jr.
Longtime Buffalo resident, died peacefully on June 2, 2021, in Westfield, MA. Beloved husband and best friend for almost 37 years of Kimberly A. (Kim) Kerns; loving father of Julian Fleron (m. Kris Hedblom) and Ingeri Eaton (m. Earkiel Eaton, Jr.); devoted son of the late Frederic J. Fleron, Sr. and the late Esther Redfern (nee Adams) Fleron; survived by Julian and Ingeri's mother Lou Jean Fleron, grandchildren and great-grandchildren K.C. Fisher, Addie Fleron, Jacob Fleron, Nikko Diaz, and Kataleya Hunt and by many other in-laws, out-laws and friends who loved him. Memorial services will be determined at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family would greatly appreciate donations to Feeding America, the World Central Kitchen and/or your local Blood Bank as you are able. Condolences may be made at https://www.forastierefuneralhome.com/tributes/Frederic-Fleron


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
UB class of 1971. My memories of Dr. Fleron are vivid as he opened my eyes and left me with strong beliefs that I communicate with my grown son in robust conversation! RIP
john w barrett
June 20, 2021
