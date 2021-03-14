My sincere condolences to Fred's family. I grew up in Belden Center with Fred. He was a good friend of mine in my younger years as well as in our early teens in HS. He was a good person with a good heart. Although our adult paths took us in different directions I would on occasion think back to my childhood in the Town of Niagara and I have nothing but found memories of Fred and the times we shared in our youth. Rest in Peace Fred.

NICHOLAS DEPADRE March 16, 2021