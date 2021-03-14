BAUER - Frederick R., Jr. Of Buffalo, entered into rest March 12, 2021. Beloved husband of Barbara A.; devoted father of Frederick III (Antoinette), Jason, Philip (Jennifer), John and Chantel (Tito); cherished grandfather of nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild; dear brother of Teddy, Patrick and Kathy. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (City Chapel) 102 Linwood Ave., at Summer, Wednesday, from 9-11 AM, where the Funeral Service will immediately follow. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery.
Fred was always a good person. I grew up with him in Belden Center. Rest in Peace Fred.
Dave Tontoli
March 16, 2021
Rest in peace Fred
Dave Tontoli
March 16, 2021
My sincere condolences to Fred's family. I grew up in Belden Center with Fred. He was a good friend of mine in my younger years as well as in our early teens in HS. He was a good person with a good heart. Although our adult paths took us in different directions I would on occasion think back to my childhood in the Town of Niagara and I have nothing but found memories of Fred and the times we shared in our youth. Rest in Peace Fred.
NICHOLAS DEPADRE
March 16, 2021
Sorry for your loss
jim noyes
March 15, 2021
Godspeed cousin i will miss you .
Douglas atkinson
March 14, 2021
So very sorry for your loss. I had a great respect for Fred.