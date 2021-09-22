Menu
Frederick J. and Alicia J. BUKATA
FUNERAL HOME
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
154 Weimar Street
Buffalo, NY
BUKATA - Frederick J. and Alicia J.
Family and friends are invited to a short service on Friday, September 24, 2021 at 12:30 PM, to honor the lives of Frederick J. Bukata, (May 29, 1933 - March 5, 2014) on his final call to command and his wife of 48 years, Alicia J. Bukata, (May 27, 1937 - April 3, 2014) where they will be entering their final resting places at the Western New York National Cemetery located at 1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu, New York 14036. Arrangements by the KEVIN M. MASON FUNERAL HOME.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
24
Service
12:30p.m.
Western New York National Cemetery
1254 Indian Falls Road, Corfu, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Kevin M. Mason Funeral Home
