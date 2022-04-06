COLE - Frederick K.
March 25, 2022, of East Aurora, NY. Loving husband of Sharon (nee Sager) Cole; dearest father of Todd, Rick (Theresa) and Kevin Cole; beloved grandfather of David, John, Megan, Jill, Tyler and Griffin; great-grandfather of Coleton; dear brother of the late Robert Cole. Friends are invited to a Celebration of Fred's Life Saturday, April 30, from 12 Noon - 3 PM, at the Roycroft Inn, 40 S. Grove St., East Aurora. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to the Boys and Girls Club of East Aurora, 24 Paine St., East Aurora, NY 14052. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Apr. 6, 2022.