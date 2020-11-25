Menu
Frederick D. LASCELLES Sr.
DIED
November 22, 2020
LASCELLES - Frederick D., Sr.
November 22, 2020, of N. Evans, NY formerly of the Alleghany Seneca Territory at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Joan (Quinn) Lascelles; devoted father of Brian Patterson, Sharlene Lascelles, Jaye R. (Christopher) Lascelles-Nephew, Cheri (Patrick) Harroun, Tammy Mann, Kenneth Q. Boehm and the late Frederick Lascelles Jr.; grandfather of Dwight Lascelles Nephew; brother of Duane Sundown, Russell Cooper and the late Harlan Sundown, Shirley Schindler, Sherwood Cooper and Harriett Jimerson; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), N. Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM.


MEMORIAL EVENTS
Nov
27
Calling hours
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
27
Calling hours
5:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
Nov
28
Funeral service
10:00a.m.
Wentland Funeral Home - North Collins
10634 Main Street, North Collins, NY 14111
You are now with Fuzz . I will always miss our Christmas shopping trips. Never forgot the lotto tickets or the Tim Hortons. That will always be the thing I’ll miss
Tammy Mann
Daughter
November 24, 2020