LASCELLES - Frederick D., Sr.

November 22, 2020, of N. Evans, NY formerly of the Alleghany Seneca Territory at the age of 79 years. Beloved husband of Joan (Quinn) Lascelles; devoted father of Brian Patterson, Sharlene Lascelles, Jaye R. (Christopher) Lascelles-Nephew, Cheri (Patrick) Harroun, Tammy Mann, Kenneth Q. Boehm and the late Frederick Lascelles Jr.; grandfather of Dwight Lascelles Nephew; brother of Duane Sundown, Russell Cooper and the late Harlan Sundown, Shirley Schindler, Sherwood Cooper and Harriett Jimerson; also survived by nieces, nephews and friends. Friends may call Friday from 1-3 and 5-7 PM at the WENTLAND FUNERAL HOME, 10634 Main St. (Rt 62), N. Collins, NY where funeral services will be held Saturday at 10 AM.







To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store

Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 25, 2020.