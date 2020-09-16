Menu
Frederick J. MARCHESON Sr.
MARCHESON - Frederick J. Sr.
September 13, 2020 of South Wales, NY. Loving husband of the late Elaine (nee Harrington); dearest father of Brian (JoAnn), Frederick Jr. (Darlene), Maureen Staats, Craig (Tamah), Sheila, Shawn (Robin) and Mark (Nancy); beloved grandfather of 15 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; dear brother of Judith (late Edward) Sadus; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Family present for visitation, Thursday from 4-8 PM, at the KENNETH HOWE FUNERAL HOME, 64 Maple St., East Aurora. Mass of Christian Burial Friday, 9:30 AM, at the Immaculate Conception RC Church, 520 Oakwood Ave., East Aurora. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 637, 3960 Main St., Strykersville, NY 14145. Fred was a proud WW2 vet, American Legion Six Star post member and life member of the VFW. Online condolences at www.howefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.
