SCHERRER - Frederick J.
Age 88, under the care of Hospice of Niagara. Frederick enjoyed feeding the wild life around his neighborhood. He enjoyed spending time in the basement and garage woodworking. He also greatly looked forward to mowing the lawn. He is a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Korea. Frederick was predeceased by his wife Joyce (Marten) Scherrer, and his son Frederick John Scherrer, Jr. He will be missed by his daughter, Michele (Shelly) Scherrer Erwin. He is survived by his daughter-in-law Sheila Scherrer, sisters, Elizabeth Augustyn and Anna Rung, brother, Edwin Scherrer and many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Family and friends may call at Fretthold Funeral Home, Inc., 1241 Oliver Street at Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda on Thursday, from 2-8 PM. Funeral Services will be held at St. John Lutheran Church, 6950 Ward Rd., in North Tonawanda, on Saturday, at 10 AM. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to St. John Lutheran Church, Hospice of Niagara, or SPCA serving Niagara county. Condolences may be shared at FrettholdFuneralHome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 16, 2020.