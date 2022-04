KIMBERLE - Frederick J.Of Depew, NY, April 13, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Beverly J. (Church) Kimberle; also survived by many relatives and friends. Visitation Monday 5-7 PM, at the PAUL A. KLOC BLOSSOM CHAPELS, INC., 4680 Clinton St. (cor. Borden Rd.), West Seneca (668-5666). Fred was a Korean War Veteran. Condolences may be shared online at www.klocfuneralhome.com