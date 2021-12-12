Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick LEE
ABOUT
Attica Central High School
FUNERAL HOME
Wood Funeral Home
784 Main Street
East Aurora, NY
Lee - Frederick
December 9, 2021 of South Wales, NY, proud owner of Twin Rivers Dairy Farm. Adored husband of Penny (nee Torge). Cherished father of Shelley (Norb) Logel, Sherry Schwab, Cindy (Ken) Casey, Melissa (John) Pleace and Daniel (Leah) Lee. Beloved grandfather of Eric (Colleen Burgess) Logel, Victoria (Levi) Wolcott, Alex Schwab, Tyler Schwab, Brittany (Zach Smith) Casey, Heather (Nick Morse) Casey, Kyle Casey, Lauren (Dylan) Atwater, Cole Pleace, Daniel Lee and Aleia Lee and great-grandfather of Weston Wolcott. Dear brother of Roberta (David) Evans and the late Edward Lee and Marie (Ronald) Bennett. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A future Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wales Center or Strykersville Fire Company, where Frederick was a life member. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Wood Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
Penny: So sorry to hear about Fred. We remember the good times we had raising families ., parties at the Fire Hall, and Snowmobiling in the area. 56 years of friendship and it seams like it was yesterday . We will all miss Fred . Becky & Mark
Mark Hopkins
December 16, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results