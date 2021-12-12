Lee - Frederick
December 9, 2021 of South Wales, NY, proud owner of Twin Rivers Dairy Farm. Adored husband of Penny (nee Torge). Cherished father of Shelley (Norb) Logel, Sherry Schwab, Cindy (Ken) Casey, Melissa (John) Pleace and Daniel (Leah) Lee. Beloved grandfather of Eric (Colleen Burgess) Logel, Victoria (Levi) Wolcott, Alex Schwab, Tyler Schwab, Brittany (Zach Smith) Casey, Heather (Nick Morse) Casey, Kyle Casey, Lauren (Dylan) Atwater, Cole Pleace, Daniel Lee and Aleia Lee and great-grandfather of Weston Wolcott. Dear brother of Roberta (David) Evans and the late Edward Lee and Marie (Ronald) Bennett. Also survived by nieces and nephews. There will be no prior visitation. A future Celebration of Life will be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wales Center or Strykersville Fire Company, where Frederick was a life member. Online condolences may be shared at www.woodfh.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 12, 2021.