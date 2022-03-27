Menu
Frederick C. NUESSLE M.D.
NUESSLE - Frederick C., MD
Of Orchard Park, NY, March 19, 2022. Beloved husband of the late Donna M. (Dygert) Nuessle; loving father of Caty A. (Russell) Williams, Frederick J. (Bonnie) Nuessle, Judy L (Dr. Edward) Piotrowski, and Peter M. (Heidi) Nuessle; also survived by eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. No prior visitation. A Memorial Service will be held April 30th, at 4 PM, in Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 345 Main St., East Aurora, NY. Dr. Nuessle had a private family practice in West Seneca, NY, from 1957-1991. In the Dr.'s retirement he enjoyed wood working, gardening and his family. Memorials may be made to the church or the SPCA at
www.yourspca.org. Arrangements by the F. E. Brown Sons Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be shared at www.febrownsons.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 27, 2022.
