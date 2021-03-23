To Coleen, Fred, Thomas, Scott and Kevin. My sincerest condolences for your loss. My greatest memories are of Fred starting an impromptu football game on the front lawn on Henderson and he being "all-time quaterback". Along with him telling the stories to the boys about Old Lady Crack and who could forget "One-handed" Thur. May the great stories and memories of Fred carry you through the sad times.

Brian J Madej March 23, 2021