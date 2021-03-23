THUR - Frederick C.
"Coach Fred"
Of Kenmore, March 22, 2021, beloved husband of 43 years to Colleen Golden Thur; dear father of Fred (Christina) Thur Jr., Thomas Thur, Scott (Maria) Thur and Kevin Thur; loving grandfather of Gianna, Sofia, Christian, Jordan, Carter and Connor Thur; brother of George (Deborah) Thur; also survived by nieces and nephews and faithful feline companion Tianna. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Thursday 3-7 PM when the Funeral Service will commence. Interment WNY Veterans Cemetery, Corfu, NY. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorial contributions to VA Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program, 1325 Main St., Buffalo 14209 or Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.