Frederick C. "Coach Fred" THUR
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
THUR - Frederick C.
"Coach Fred"
Of Kenmore, March 22, 2021, beloved husband of 43 years to Colleen Golden Thur; dear father of Fred (Christina) Thur Jr., Thomas Thur, Scott (Maria) Thur and Kevin Thur; loving grandfather of Gianna, Sofia, Christian, Jordan, Carter and Connor Thur; brother of George (Deborah) Thur; also survived by nieces and nephews and faithful feline companion Tianna. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore Thursday 3-7 PM when the Funeral Service will commence. Interment WNY Veterans Cemetery, Corfu, NY. Required face masks, social distancing and capacity restrictions will be followed. Memorial contributions to VA Healthcare for Homeless Veterans Program, 1325 Main St., Buffalo 14209 or Erie County SPCA, 300 Harlem Rd., West Seneca 14224 are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 23, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
25
Calling hours
3:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
25
Funeral service
7:00p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Funeral services provided by:
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Colleen and family. So sorry to hear the news about Fred. Love and prayers
Joan B Reilly
March 27, 2021
so sorry for your loss,prayers coming your way
jeanne and tim
March 27, 2021
Rest in Peace, Santa. I'll always remember my son and daughter telling me that the Santa at AM&A'S downtown "knew our names and talked just like that baseball guy on your team." Prayers and sympathy to his family.
Carl and Beth Radtke
March 26, 2021
MY thoughts and prayers are with you and the family
Margaret BRONSON
March 25, 2021
i will always stir with finger in your honor
tom gallagher
Family
March 25, 2021
Colleen, another tragedy omg , there are no words. Prayers for you and your family !
Thomas Pleto
March 24, 2021
Love, Cuz Judy and family
March 24, 2021
our condolences to the family.
Mike and Maureen Terhart
March 24, 2021
Dear Coleen So very sad to hear about Fred´s passing. You and your family have our deepest sympathy and prayers.
Barbara and Mike Drzal Joyce Spychaj
March 23, 2021
Coach Fred - you were always great to my boys Derek & Steve. RIP
Mary Fogarty-Baty
March 23, 2021
My condolences to Fred´s family. We played ball growing up in our early teens I just found out about his passing. My the Lord bless his spirit.
Martín Santiago
March 23, 2021
May perpetual light shine on his soul and may he Rest In Peace
Ken Carncross
March 23, 2021
We are sorry to hear of Fred passing. He was great man. George always talked about him. I had the pleasurer to meet Fred, first impression I knew was a great person. He is with God now, starting to full fill what ever mission God called him home for.
Donald & Kathy Kropp
March 23, 2021
To Coleen, Fred, Thomas, Scott and Kevin. My sincerest condolences for your loss. My greatest memories are of Fred starting an impromptu football game on the front lawn on Henderson and he being "all-time quaterback". Along with him telling the stories to the boys about Old Lady Crack and who could forget "One-handed" Thur. May the great stories and memories of Fred carry you through the sad times.
Brian J Madej
March 23, 2021
Thoughts and prayers to the entire Thur family. Rest In Peace Fred.
Barb And Kev
March 23, 2021
Our sympathies.
Charlie and Maureen Toy
March 23, 2021
