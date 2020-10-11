HOUGHTON - Frederick W., Jr.
Age 91, of Springville, NY passed away on October 3, 2020. Husband of Dorothy (Cline) Houghton; father of Douglas (Kathy) Houghton and Stacie (Joseph) Decker; grandfather of Nathaniel Houghton, Claire Houghton, Kathrine (Jeremy) McCarthy and Joseph Decker, Jr; great-grandfather of Maggie and Cole McCarthy; brother of the late Mary Ruth Runge; also survived by several nieces and nephews. There will be no calling hours. A private service will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements completed by SMITH-WEISMANTEL FUNERAL HOME, Springville. Memorials may be made to the Civil War Trust by donating to the American Battlefield Trust, P.O. Box 79535, Baltimore, MD 21279. Online condolences may be offered at smithweismantelfuneralhome.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 11, 2020.