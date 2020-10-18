Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Frederick W. Nestel
Nestel - Frederick W.
October 12, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 65 years of Jean (nee Buchbinder); loving father of Mary Beth (David) Pruski, Ellen (William) O'Hara and Karen (Eric) Nagel; cherished grandfather of Gabrielle (John) Mamon and Sarah (Kelly Ford) Pruski; great-grandfather of Noah and Wyatt Mamon; brother of Joan (James) Kurtz; also survived by several nieces and a nephew. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Hoy Funeral Home - West Seneca
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.