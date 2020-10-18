Nestel - Frederick W.
October 12, 2020, of West Seneca, NY. Beloved husband of 65 years of Jean (nee Buchbinder); loving father of Mary Beth (David) Pruski, Ellen (William) O'Hara and Karen (Eric) Nagel; cherished grandfather of Gabrielle (John) Mamon and Sarah (Kelly Ford) Pruski; great-grandfather of Noah and Wyatt Mamon; brother of Joan (James) Kurtz; also survived by several nieces and a nephew. There will be no prior visitation. Private services were held. Flowers gratefully declined, if desired, contributions may be made to Hospice Buffalo, Inc. Condolences and donations may be shared online at www.hoyfuneralhome.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 18, 2020.