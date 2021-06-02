Menu
Frederick J. WALLACE
FUNERAL HOME
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
WALLACE - Frederick J.
Of Wheatfield, NY, May 31, 2021. Husband of 49 years to the late Patricia Spence Wallace; son of the late Bertram and Dorothia Wheeler Wallace; brother of the late Dorothy (late Fred) Lentsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday from 11 AM-1:30 PM, when the funeral service will commence. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Niagara, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
4
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:30p.m.
D. Lawrence Ginnane Funeral Home
3215 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Uncle Fred ,I will always remember all the great times I had with you playing catch(something my father never did with us) talking sports and other activities .You will always have a place in my heart.
TIMOTHY SPENCE
Family
June 2, 2021
