WALLACE - Frederick J.Of Wheatfield, NY, May 31, 2021. Husband of 49 years to the late Patricia Spence Wallace; son of the late Bertram and Dorothia Wheeler Wallace; brother of the late Dorothy (late Fred) Lentsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday from 11 AM-1:30 PM, when the funeral service will commence. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Niagara, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com