WALLACE - Frederick J.
Of Wheatfield, NY, May 31, 2021. Husband of 49 years to the late Patricia Spence Wallace; son of the late Bertram and Dorothia Wheeler Wallace; brother of the late Dorothy (late Fred) Lentsch; also survived by nieces and nephews. Friends may call at D. LAWRENCE GINNANE FUNERAL HOME, 3215 Delaware Ave., Kenmore, Friday from 11 AM-1:30 PM, when the funeral service will commence. Interment Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Memorials to Hospice of Niagara, 4675 Sunset Dr., Lockport, NY 14094, are preferred. Condolences may be sent to www.ginnanefuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2021.