Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Frederick Eugene ZIMMERMAN
ABOUT
Lockport High School
FUNERAL HOME
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
242 Genesee Street
Lockport, NY
ZIMMERMAN - Frederick
Eugene
A longtime resident of Lockport, New York, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on December 10, 1922, of the late Clarence and Mabel (James) Zimmerman. Frederick grew up on a farm in Cambria, New York. Frederick is survived by his wife Helen (Greth) of Lockport, NY, daughters Joan Rukowicz (Richard) of Fallston, MD, and Carol Fournier (Paul) of Lockport, NY, and son Doug Zimmerman of Lockport, NY; nine grandchildren, Christin Pasquinelli (Paul), Lauren Wilde (Chris), Stefan Rukowicz (Stephanie), Erik Zimmerman (Shannan), Heather Rhinehart (Brett), Jamie Johnston (Chris), Marissa Chandler (Ryan), Justin Zimmerman (Jocelyn) and Evan Shugats; and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 21st at 11 AM in First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Street, Lockport. Interment will be in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094-1231.


Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
21
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
First Presbyterian Church
21 Church Street, Lockport, NY
Funeral services provided by:
Prudden & Kandt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.