ZIMMERMAN - Frederick

Eugene

A longtime resident of Lockport, New York, passed away Friday, June 18, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side. Born on December 10, 1922, of the late Clarence and Mabel (James) Zimmerman. Frederick grew up on a farm in Cambria, New York. Frederick is survived by his wife Helen (Greth) of Lockport, NY, daughters Joan Rukowicz (Richard) of Fallston, MD, and Carol Fournier (Paul) of Lockport, NY, and son Doug Zimmerman of Lockport, NY; nine grandchildren, Christin Pasquinelli (Paul), Lauren Wilde (Chris), Stefan Rukowicz (Stephanie), Erik Zimmerman (Shannan), Heather Rhinehart (Brett), Jamie Johnston (Chris), Marissa Chandler (Ryan), Justin Zimmerman (Jocelyn) and Evan Shugats; and 19 great-grandchildren. There will be no prior visitation. A Funeral Service will be held Monday, June 21st at 11 AM in First Presbyterian Church, 21 Church Street, Lockport. Interment will be in Chestnut Ridge Cemetery. The family suggests that in lieu of flowers, memorials take the form of donations to the Niagara Hospice, Inc., 4675 Sunset Drive, Lockport NY 14094-1231.







Published by Buffalo News on Jun. 20, 2021.