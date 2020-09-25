KIRCHNER - Fredric M.
September 19, 2020; age 82; husband of the late Carol (nee Franke); dear father of Jeffrey Kirchner and Jennifer West; loving grandfather of Dominic, Nicholas, Zachary, and "Pa" to Summer; former spouse of Gloria (Mike) Lukasik; brother of Valerie, and Gary (late Cathy) Kirchner; uncle of Jon, and JJ Fuzak; step-dad of Don (Dawn) and Jim (Dena) Daughtery and their children. Fred was a local musician playing in clubs for over 50 years creating many friendships. He proudly served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Visitation Wednesday, September 30th, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com