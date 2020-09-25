Menu
Fredric M. KIRCHNER
KIRCHNER - Fredric M.
September 19, 2020; age 82; husband of the late Carol (nee Franke); dear father of Jeffrey Kirchner and Jennifer West; loving grandfather of Dominic, Nicholas, Zachary, and "Pa" to Summer; former spouse of Gloria (Mike) Lukasik; brother of Valerie, and Gary (late Cathy) Kirchner; uncle of Jon, and JJ Fuzak; step-dad of Don (Dawn) and Jim (Dena) Daughtery and their children. Fred was a local musician playing in clubs for over 50 years creating many friendships. He proudly served 6 years in the Army National Guard. Visitation Wednesday, September 30th, 4-8 PM, at the PACER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 2275 George Urban Blvd., Depew (2 blocks east of Dick Rd.). Flowers gratefully declined. Please share online condolences at www.PACERFUNERALHOME.com


Published by Buffalo News from Sep. 25 to Sep. 27, 2020.
