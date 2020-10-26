Menu
Frieda M. KONICKI
KONICKI - Frieda M. (nee Horoszko)
October 25, 2020, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of the late Sandra (Robert) Saunders; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Ronald) Fish and Kelly (Michael) Giglio; cherished great-grandmother of Logan, Connor, Sean and Jamie; dear sister of Esther O'Koniewski and the late Henry, John Horoszko, Irene Sarago and Ceil Stepka; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10-11:30 AM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where services will follow at 11:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
28
Visitation
10:00a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Oct
28
Service
11:30a.m.
Amigone Funeral Home
569 Cleveland Drive, Cheektowaga, NY 14225
Funeral services provided by:
Amigone Funeral Home
