KONICKI - Frieda M. (nee Horoszko)
October 25, 2020, age 99. Beloved wife of the late Joseph; devoted mother of the late Sandra (Robert) Saunders; loving grandmother of Kimberly (Ronald) Fish and Kelly (Michael) Giglio; cherished great-grandmother of Logan, Connor, Sean and Jamie; dear sister of Esther O'Koniewski and the late Henry, John Horoszko, Irene Sarago and Ceil Stepka; also survived by nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10-11:30 AM at the (Cleveland Hill Chapel) AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 569 Cleveland Drive, where services will follow at 11:30 AM. Flowers are gratefully declined. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 26, 2020.