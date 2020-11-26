Menu
Friedrich A. "Fred" SCHRUL
SCHRUL - Friedrich A. "Fred"
Of Tonawanda, entered into rest November 22, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Muriel (nee Kelley) Schrul; devoted father of William F. Schrul and Rebecca S. Rivers; cherished grandfather of Caitlyn Rivers; loving son of the late Gustav and Margaret Schrul. No prior visitation. Interment at Elmlawn Cemetery, 3939 Delaware Ave., Tonawanda, Wednesday, December 2nd, for family only due to COVID restrictions. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Relatives and friends may leave online condolences at www.lombardofuneralhome.com.


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 26, 2020.
