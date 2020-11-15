Menu
Friedrich W. WENDE
WENDE - Friedrich W.
November 7, 2020. Beloved husband of Christel R. Wende. Devoted father of Martin J. (Loraine) Wende and Linda (Richard) Bisson. Cherished Opa of Nicole and Erik Bisson and Christina Wende. All are invited to attend funeral services at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 576 Delaware Rd., Buffalo, NY 14223 Wednesday, November 18th at 11:00 AM. Friedrich was an employee of Kittinger Furniture for 34 years and a Free Mason for 60 years and a member of Club Lorelei. Arrangements by the C. Mertz and Son Funeral Home. Share condolences at www.mertzfh.com


Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.
