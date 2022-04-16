Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
G. Patricia HAUSERMAN
FUNERAL HOME
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd
Orchard Park, NY
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 18 2022
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
Send Flowers
HAUSERMAN - G. Patricia
(nee Kline)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles Hauserman; devoted mother of Cheryl Kawa (Sonny Leach), David (late Patricia) Hauserman, Sandra (Steven) Weber, Dian (late David) Wagner, and the late Linda Thomas; cherished grandmother of Donald (Emily) Kawa; great-grandmother of Isaac and Allison Kawa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Kline; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Theodore) Stein and the late Corlene (Charles) Leavell; and loved by Thomas Kawa; also survived by her cherished cat, Raskel. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Ten Lives Club or Hospice of Buffalo. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
18
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
3060 Abbott Rd, Orchard Park, NY
Apr
19
Funeral service
10:30a.m.
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home - Orchard Park Chapel (Southtowns)
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.