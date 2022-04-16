HAUSERMAN - G. Patricia
(nee Kline)
Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles Hauserman; devoted mother of Cheryl Kawa (Sonny Leach), David (late Patricia) Hauserman, Sandra (Steven) Weber, Dian (late David) Wagner, and the late Linda Thomas; cherished grandmother of Donald (Emily) Kawa; great-grandmother of Isaac and Allison Kawa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Kline; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Theodore) Stein and the late Corlene (Charles) Leavell; and loved by Thomas Kawa; also survived by her cherished cat, Raskel. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Ten Lives Club or Hospice of Buffalo. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News from Apr. 16 to Apr. 17, 2022.