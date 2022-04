HAUSERMAN - G. Patricia(nee Kline)Of Orchard Park, entered into rest April 14, 2022. Beloved wife of the late Charles Hauserman; devoted mother of Cheryl Kawa (Sonny Leach), David (late Patricia) Hauserman, Sandra (Steven) Weber, Dian (late David) Wagner, and the late Linda Thomas; cherished grandmother of Donald (Emily) Kawa; great-grandmother of Isaac and Allison Kawa; loving daughter of the late Joseph and Lillian Kline; dear sister of the late Dorothy (late Theodore) Stein and the late Corlene (Charles) Leavell; and loved by Thomas Kawa; also survived by her cherished cat, Raskel. Relatives and friends may visit LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Southtowns Chapel), 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., on Monday, from 4-7 PM, where a Funeral Service will be held Tuesday at 10:30 AM. Interment Woodlawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Patricia's memory to the Ten Lives Club or Hospice of Buffalo. Condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com