G. Brian ROBERTS
FUNERAL HOME
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road
East Amherst, NY
ROBERTS - G. Brian
March 21, 2021. Beloved husband to Carol; cherished father to Mackenzie, Carly (Kevin) Klein, and Gina (Andrew) Bui; devoted grandfather to Kevin, Colin, and Brendan Klein, and Eden Bui; brother to Tom (Mary) Roberts, Sharon (Peter) McBride, Elizabeth (Paul) Smith, Gary (Donna) Roberts, James Roberts, Jean (Brett) Hennessy, and the late Raymond Roberts (Diane Needham); dear uncle to several nieces and nephews; and loyal, fun-loving friend to so many. He was a dedicated, professional, and highly respected funeral director. He was easy to laugh. And easy to love. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME on Monday from 2-8 PM, at 8630 Transit Rd., in East Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Gregory the Great at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Athletic Department and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Memorial masses may also be offered in remembrance of him.


Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
29
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
8630 Transit Road, East Amherst, NY
Mar
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30a.m.
St. Gregory the Great
NY
Funeral services provided by:
Dengler, Roberts, Perna Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
I am sorry to hear of your loss. May God give you the strength to get through the difficult days ahead. Sending prayers and hugs to all of you.
Karen Mulvey
March 30, 2021
Carol we send on our heart felt condolences to you and your family. Brian was a special guy and we miss miss him. Our thoughts and prayers are will you during this sad time.
Ron & Diane Pierce
March 28, 2021
The Crangle family extend our deepest condolences to the Roberts family. Brian provided amazing love, care & support to our family & friends over the past 50 years. We shall miss him dearly. Our Love & Prayers are with you during this difficult time. God Bless Brian! Love & Prayers, Katie Crangle Nickodem & the Crangle Family
Katie Crangle Nickodem
March 28, 2021
Dear Carol & family, Over the course of a lifetime one expects to meet a few top notch friends, "keepers" if you will? Brian was that guy and we were all blessed to have him as a friend. Please know that the Roberts family will be remembered in our prayers during this most difficult time.
Mike & lene McNamara
March 26, 2021
I am so saddened hearing about Brian. What a good guy he has always been. Professionally, he was always there to help with those in need. How many times I called him to ask for his help with a death in our parish and he was always there to meet any need. As a friend there was no better. So many times we saw each other at Cherry Hill and each meeting found Brian so very interesting and so very funny. I shall miss his friendship deeply and will long remember our what a good guy Brian Roberts was.
Rev. David Rich
March 25, 2021
Please except my deepest sympathy on the loss of your beloved father. There is no doubt that his passing will be a great loss to all who knew him. Sincerely, Amy Hamm
Amy Hamm
March 25, 2021
Mackenzie My deepest sympathy to your family, your dad was a pillar to your family and in the community. He will be greatly missed.
Kimberly Smith Frew
March 25, 2021
Our Deepest Sympathy Steve and Valerie
Steve and Valerie Horvath
March 25, 2021
So sorry to hear about Brian 's passing . He was a wonderful friend to my brother Mark . He will surely be missed by his wonderful family .
Bill & Ro Lampart
March 25, 2021
