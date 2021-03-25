ROBERTS - G. Brian
March 21, 2021. Beloved husband to Carol; cherished father to Mackenzie, Carly (Kevin) Klein, and Gina (Andrew) Bui; devoted grandfather to Kevin, Colin, and Brendan Klein, and Eden Bui; brother to Tom (Mary) Roberts, Sharon (Peter) McBride, Elizabeth (Paul) Smith, Gary (Donna) Roberts, James Roberts, Jean (Brett) Hennessy, and the late Raymond Roberts (Diane Needham); dear uncle to several nieces and nephews; and loyal, fun-loving friend to so many. He was a dedicated, professional, and highly respected funeral director. He was easy to laugh. And easy to love. Relatives and friends may visit the DENGLER, ROBERTS, PERNA FUNERAL HOME on Monday from 2-8 PM, at 8630 Transit Rd., in East Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday at St. Gregory the Great at 10:30 AM. Please assemble at church. Flowers gratefully declined. Online condolences may be offered at denglerrobertspernafuneral.com
. Memorials may be made in his name to St. Joseph's Collegiate Institute Athletic Department and St. Vincent de Paul Society. Memorial masses may also be offered in remembrance of him.
Published by Buffalo News from Mar. 25 to Mar. 28, 2021.