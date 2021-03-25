I am so saddened hearing about Brian. What a good guy he has always been. Professionally, he was always there to help with those in need. How many times I called him to ask for his help with a death in our parish and he was always there to meet any need. As a friend there was no better. So many times we saw each other at Cherry Hill and each meeting found Brian so very interesting and so very funny. I shall miss his friendship deeply and will long remember our what a good guy Brian Roberts was.

Rev. David Rich March 25, 2021