Gabriel J. "JuJu" TANYI
FUNERAL HOME
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
3003 South Park Avenue
Lackawanna, NY
TANYI - Gabriel J. "Juju"
Of Buffalo, NY, December 29, 2021. Dearest father of Renee and David; son of the late Gabriel and Helen (nee Baksa) Tanyi; brother of Alexander, Betty (late Ken) Sireika, Thomas and the late Shirley (William) Friend and Robert; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Gabriel was an excellent worker and avid sportsman. TY my dearest friends from the Clinton Lounge. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by THE COLONIAL MEMORIAL CHAPELS, INC.


Published by Buffalo News from Jan. 3 to Jan. 4, 2022.
Funeral services provided by:
The Colonial Memorial Chapels, Inc.
Dear God, with Your gentle love You came and took my friend Gabe last Wednesday. Gabe was my friend for 35 years. I am sad, and I will miss him. Gabe Tanyi was real and true. He was caring and kind and very cool too. So many others I know would agree, Our Dear Friend Gabe showed how friends should be. Gabriel was weak. He smiled., held on to hope and had faith. David B. and Jill also went to get him, took Gabe home, gave him peace, love and care. See Dear God, what I just described above, is Love... It's what You have for us all, and how it's shared through people, friends, that truly cared for Gabriel, no problem. Dear God, Creator of Heaven and Earth, Gabriel Tanyi was a good friend to all and his friends were good to him, in which respect, care, trust, love, fun and some beer along with the New York Lottery, allowed Gabriel to "Appreciate" All the Good in his life. Please Dear God, comfort Gabe, provide all the beauty and love and Heavenly Happiness for our friend. Thank You. ~ eternity is forever and ever Amen. Paradise, wow. Rest now, don't worry, and celebrate with a smile... Enjoy all the Love and Safe Care that God has for you Gabe. I'll meet you Home. For now, sincere friend ... You're in my heart. I appreciated you, thank you. ~ lorie~
Lorie Wojciechowski
January 3, 2022
~ A caring and kind man, loyal to his loved ones. Gabe liked to share a laugh and a beer and lucky at times with those scratch off tickets. Gabe Never hurt a soul and lived a positive life. Man, He will be missed and thought of often, in peace and love as Gabriel was a " real genuine" friend for a long time... God Please Hold Him Close and Comfort Him. ~ love lorie woj. ~
Lorie Wojciechowski
January 3, 2022
