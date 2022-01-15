Katilus - Gaetana (nee Tilly)

99, passed away peacefully January 10, 2022. She was raised by Sicilian immigrants in North Buffalo with her late sister Nancy. Her father only spoke Italian and owned a wholesale Banana business. She was recently given a medal by the NCOA for her service as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII inspecting C-46 warplane blueprints. She raised four sons and then found her niche job cleaning homes which she did well into her 70s; her longtime customers treated her like family. She loved to dance and belonged to the Queen City Strutters- a dance group of women that performed in various venues. She loved Frank Sinatra. In her last days her family shared stories of her life. Her lifelong friend Lorraine Pando, 97, shared how they skipped school to go see Frank Sinatra at the Sheas before he was famous. She loved Buffalo and never planned to live anywhere else; however, due to covid restrictions in 2020, she chose to move to Florida and live with her son Bill and Laura. Tilly is preceded in death by her husband Victor, sister Nancy, sons Jaymes and Victor Jr., and grandson Billy. She is survived by her loving sons William (Laura) and Mark, grandchildren Leanne, Julie, Christopher, Christopher (Brandy), Ryan, Jamie (Tara), Shannon (James), Scott (Courtney), Kayla, and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside service in Cheektowaga, NY in June.







Published by Buffalo News on Jan. 15, 2022.