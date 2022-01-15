Katilus - Gaetana (nee Tilly) 99, passed away peacefully January 10, 2022. She was raised by Sicilian immigrants in North Buffalo with her late sister Nancy. Her father only spoke Italian and owned a wholesale Banana business. She was recently given a medal by the NCOA for her service as a Rosie the Riveter during WWII inspecting C-46 warplane blueprints. She raised four sons and then found her niche job cleaning homes which she did well into her 70s; her longtime customers treated her like family. She loved to dance and belonged to the Queen City Strutters- a dance group of women that performed in various venues. She loved Frank Sinatra. In her last days her family shared stories of her life. Her lifelong friend Lorraine Pando, 97, shared how they skipped school to go see Frank Sinatra at the Sheas before he was famous. She loved Buffalo and never planned to live anywhere else; however, due to covid restrictions in 2020, she chose to move to Florida and live with her son Bill and Laura. Tilly is preceded in death by her husband Victor, sister Nancy, sons Jaymes and Victor Jr., and grandson Billy. She is survived by her loving sons William (Laura) and Mark, grandchildren Leanne, Julie, Christopher, Christopher (Brandy), Ryan, Jamie (Tara), Shannon (James), Scott (Courtney), Kayla, and 11 great-grandchildren. A graveside service in Cheektowaga, NY in June.
I am deeply sorry for your loss. I am pretty sure that I am a relation as my great grandfather also was a banana salesman. His name was Ventura. Could this have been Tilly's father?
Carol Santora
January 18, 2022
Please except my deepest sympathies to you and your family at this time of grieving. May God be with you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Simone Taylor
January 17, 2022
To Mark and family we offer our condolences on the passing of Tilly she was a pleasure to know , know that you guys treated her so well I´m sure she´s up there dancing right now , so live with the fond memories of her to lighten your grief I´m sure there´s many