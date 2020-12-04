CULTRARA - Gaetano "Tom"
December 1, 2020 of Cheektowaga, NY. Beloved husband of the late Nina P. (nee Campanelli) Cultrara; loving father of Connie R. Jendrasik and Nicholas L. (Lois A.) Cultrara; cherished grandfather of Matthew and Kaitlin Jendrasik and Nicholas and Alecia Cultrara; also survived by a sister, brothers, nieces, nephews, and many relatives. The family will be present to receive relatives and friends on Sunday from 4-8 PM at the DANIEL R. SMOLAREK FUNERAL HOME, 2510 Union Rd., Cheektowaga (2 blocks south of William St.). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10:00 AM in St. Andrew's RC Church in Sloan. Please assemble at church. Interment at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Pursuant to NYS guidelines, face coverings and social distancing is required at funeral home and church. Leave condolences at SmolarekCares.com
Published by Buffalo News on Dec. 4, 2020.