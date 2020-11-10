FORCUCCI - Gail Ann
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest November 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Nicholas (Alicia), Maria (Brian), Leah and Angela; dog-mother of Luna; cherished grandmother of Caden, Devon and Kya Rose; loving daughter of David and Carmelita (nee Sabia) Forcucci; dear sister of David (Julie) Forcucci, Gina Forcucci and Cheryl (David) Roncone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.
.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.