Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Gail Ann FORCUCCI
FORCUCCI - Gail Ann
Of South Buffalo, entered into rest November 8, 2020. Devoted mother of Nicholas (Alicia), Maria (Brian), Leah and Angela; dog-mother of Luna; cherished grandmother of Caden, Devon and Kya Rose; loving daughter of David and Carmelita (nee Sabia) Forcucci; dear sister of David (Julie) Forcucci, Gina Forcucci and Cheryl (David) Roncone; also survived by many loving nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends may visit the LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME, (Southtowns Chapel) 3060 Abbott Rd., near Lake Ave., Friday from 3-7 PM. A Memorial Service will be held at Watermark Wesleyan Church, 4999 McKinley Parkway, Hamburg, at a later date. Online condolences may be made at www.lombardofuneralhome.com. PURSUANT TO NYS GUIDELINES, OCCUPANCY LIMITATIONS WILL BE OBSERVED. PLEASE WEAR A FACE COVERING.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Lombardo Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.