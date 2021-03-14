CHERRY - Gail P.
(nee Nusbaum)
Age 87, March 11, 2021, formerly of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Clark R. Cherry; devoted mother of Phillip D. Cherry, Sr. Jean Marie Cherry, FSSJ and Suzan G. (John) Bowen; adored grandmother of Phillip Jr., Jason (Amy), Janet, Meghan and Shannen; great-grandmother of Jason Jr., Aaden, Dyllan, Jaxson, Isabella and Madison; dear sister of John Nusbaum; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, in St. Andrew's RC Church (Elmwood and Sheridan Dr.) at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gail to Aspire of WNY or The Lupus Foundation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.