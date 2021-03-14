Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Gail P. CHERRY
FUNERAL HOME
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue
Kenmore, NY
CHERRY - Gail P.
(nee Nusbaum)
Age 87, March 11, 2021, formerly of Town of Tonawanda, NY. Beloved wife of the late Clark R. Cherry; devoted mother of Phillip D. Cherry, Sr. Jean Marie Cherry, FSSJ and Suzan G. (John) Bowen; adored grandmother of Phillip Jr., Jason (Amy), Janet, Meghan and Shannen; great-grandmother of Jason Jr., Aaden, Dyllan, Jaxson, Isabella and Madison; dear sister of John Nusbaum; also survived by cousins, nieces and nephews. Friends may call Sunday, 3-7 PM, at the LESTER H. WEDEKINDT INC., FUNERAL HOME, 3290 Delaware Ave., Kenmore NY. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, in St. Andrew's RC Church (Elmwood and Sheridan Dr.) at 10 o'clock. Please assemble at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Gail to Aspire of WNY or The Lupus Foundation. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.lesterwedekindtfuneralhome.com


Published by Buffalo News on Mar. 14, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
14
Calling hours
3:00p.m.
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
3290 Delaware Avenue, Kenmore, NY
Mar
15
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00a.m.
St. Andrew's RC Church
Elmwood and Sheridan Dr., NY
Funeral services provided by:
Lester H. Wedekindt Funeral Home, Inc.
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
You are ALWAYS in our thoughts!
Lora & David Sambora
March 14, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results