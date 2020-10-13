SERENA - Gail Louise
(nee Goodyear)
October 11, 2020, at age 72, beloved wife of Norman L. Serena; dear and devoted mother of Wendy (Brett) Schoenwetter, Amy Serena and Mary (Sal) Pappaceno; loving grandmother of Giada, Salvatore, Bryson and Olivia. The Family will be present to receive friends Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Urban-AMIGONE FUNERAL HOME, 7540 Clinton St., Elma. Family and friends invited. Flowers gratefully declined. If desired memorials may be made in Gail's memory to The Pet Connection, 12935 Williston Rd., East Aurora, NY 14052 or Happy Tails Horse Rescue, 3045 Paxon Rd., Eden, NY 14057. As you prepare to attend, please be mindful that face coverings and 6 foot separation are required at all times. Current capacity restrictions may cause delayed entry. Thank you for your comfort, support and understanding. Please share your condolences at www.AMIGONE.com
.
Published by Buffalo News on Oct. 13, 2020.