McCRACKEN - Gail M.

Died peacefully on November 8, 2020 with family in Tulsa, OK at the age of 78.

Gail is lovingly remembered by her children Kelly (Rob) Daly, Paul (Anja) Bauth, Rob Bauth and Scott (Rondi) French. She was the best Bitta and Oma to Kyle, Ryan, Sean (Danielle) and Aaron (Kayla) Daly, Matthew and Christopher Bauth, Mason (Benji) Sherrill and Bailey French; great-grandmother to McKenna, Reagan and Brendan Daly; loving sister to Linda Deitchman and Buddy Hinds; aunt to many loved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband Bryan McCracken and sister Joyce Balk. Gail retired from Buffalo General Hospital after 29 years as a medical assistant. She loved to laugh, go to the movies, cheer for the Buffalo Bills and make people feel special on their birthdays. Memorial service to be held privately by the family.







Published by Buffalo News on Nov. 15, 2020.