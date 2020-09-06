OLROGGE - Gail N.
(nee Henson)
Age 68, of Derby, NY, passed away Monday morning, August 31, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Michael Olrogge; dearest mother of Shannon (James) Rautenstrauch, step-daughters, Cynthia (David Waddell) Olrogge, Michelle McCarthy and Nicole (Darin) Domster; cherished grandmother of Tyler, Eddie, Anastasia, Coulson, Mikey, Aidan and Madeline; dear sister of Donald (Colleen) Henson. Gail's world revolved around her family especially her grandchildren. She selflessly took care of her mother and husband. Her passion was playing the guitar, listening to classic rock music and writing fictional stories. She also enjoyed a good Stephen King book for relaxing. Private services were held. Arrangements by the DONALD M. DEMMERLEY FUNERAL HOME. Share condolences at www.demmerleyfuneralhome.com
