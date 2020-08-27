BANAK - Garry F.
Of Town of Tonawanda, NY, entered into rest on August 23, 2020, after a long, courageous battle with pancreatic cancer. Beloved husband of Susan M. (nee Mandzij) Banak; devoted dad to his precious dogs, Quincy and Abbey Rose; loving son of the late Francis and Anna Banak; dear brother of Barbara (Kenneth) Sommer, Susan L. Banak, and the late Marylou Schnelldorfer, late Rose (late Robert) Wroblewski and late Lawrence "Butch" (Margaret); cherished son-in- law of Andrew and Carol Mandzij; also survived by many special nieces, nephews and dear friends (Nancy Karaszewski). Service for the family will be private. Memorials can be made to PanCAN at http://support.pancan.org/goto/garry
(Team Garry B.), Erie County SPCA at [email protected]
or Hospice Buffalo at www.hospicebuffalo.com
. Arrangements by LOMBARDO FUNERAL HOME (Northtowns Chapel). Online condolences may be offered at www.lombardofuneralhome.com
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 27, 2020.