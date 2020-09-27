Menu
Garry J. SMITH
SMITH - Mr. Garry J.
Franklinville, NY. Mr. Garry J. Smith, 64, died Wednesday, September 23, after a long battle with cancer. Garry lived most of his life in Lancaster, NY until he moved to Franklinville, five years ago. He was a graduate of Lancaster High School. He was employed by the Village of Lancaster, Department of Public Works, for more than 30 years, retiring in 2011 as Crew Chief. He was a member and active for many years in the Citizens Hose Co. of Lancaster and served as President. He was instrumental in forming the Renegade Drum Corp., Lancaster which is a well known marching Cadence Drum Corp in the area for over 20 years and served as Vice-President. Garry was an avid bowler, having bowled a perfect 300 nine times. He loved sports of all kinds, participating or watching. Garry was well known in his community and always has a great sense of humor. He was a "handyman", always able to help others in any situation. He is survived by his wife Lesa (nee Saupe); two sons, Garry (Robin) and Bradley (Melinda); two step-sons, Collin and Taylor; three grandchildren, Gabriel, Lennon and Harrison; a brother, Gregg (Jenni); and his mother, Carol Sue (Taylor) Smith also, father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Pam Saupe; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Pam and Scott Smith all of N.C.; he was predeceased by his father, Norman. In as much as Mr. Smith passed away in Greenville, NC where he was spending a few months in a warmer climate, there will be a Celebration of Life held at a later date near his home in NY.


Published by Buffalo News on Sep. 27, 2020.
