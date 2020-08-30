WEISS - Garry J.

Of Buffalo, NY, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer (Ernest) Weiss; dear father of Preston, Mason, and Madison; loving son of Sharon (Wasielewski) and Garry Weiss; dear brother of Joe (Lisa) and Jessica Weiss; son-in-law of Tracey (nee Emblidge) and Michael (Debbie) Ernest; special friend of Tommy Mann, Pat Dunbar and Jimmy Pendzi; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd. (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home), where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM.







Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.