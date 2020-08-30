Menu
Search
Menu
Buffalo News
Buffalo News HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Garry J. WEISS
WEISS - Garry J.
Of Buffalo, NY, August 27, 2020. Beloved husband of Jennifer (Ernest) Weiss; dear father of Preston, Mason, and Madison; loving son of Sharon (Wasielewski) and Garry Weiss; dear brother of Joe (Lisa) and Jessica Weiss; son-in-law of Tracey (nee Emblidge) and Michael (Debbie) Ernest; special friend of Tommy Mann, Pat Dunbar and Jimmy Pendzi; also survived by aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. Friends may call Wednesday 4-8 PM at the DANIEL J. LEONARD FUNERAL HOME, 873 Abbott Rd. (same location as Castiglia Funeral Home), where a Funeral Service will follow at 8 PM.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Buffalo News on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Castiglia Funeral Home, Inc.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.